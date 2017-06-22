Top Stories
Harry Styles' Stepfather Robin Twist Has Died at 57

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Thu, 22 June 2017

'Jurassic World' Sequel Gets Official Title: 'Fallen Kingdom'

The official title for the upcoming Jurassic World sequel has been announced exactly one year before it will hit theaters!

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will reunite Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and bring back Jeff Goldblum to the popular franchise.

The movie is set to hit theaters on June 22, 2018 and the teaser poster features the tagline, “Life finds a way.”

Jurassic World hit theaters in June 2015 and became one of the top-grossing movies of all time, raking in $652 million domestically and $1.67 billion around the globe.
