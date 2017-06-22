Kendall Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Attend 'Can't Stop Won't Stop' L.A. Premiere

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian pose for a photo with the legendary singer Babyface while attending the premiere of Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story at the WGA Theater on Wednesday (June 21) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The sisters were both seen hanging out with Khloe Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend French Montana at the event.

The documentary, about the rise of Diddy‘s Bad Boy family, will be available exclusively on Apple Music on June 25.

