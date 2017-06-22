Top Stories
Harry Styles' Stepfather Robin Twist Has Died at 57

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 11:15 am

Kendall Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Attend 'Can't Stop Won't Stop' L.A. Premiere

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian pose for a photo with the legendary singer Babyface while attending the premiere of Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story at the WGA Theater on Wednesday (June 21) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The sisters were both seen hanging out with Khloe Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend French Montana at the event.

The documentary, about the rise of Diddy‘s Bad Boy family, will be available exclusively on Apple Music on June 25.

Make sure to see photos of all the other celebs who showed their support at the premiere!
