Kevin Bacon & Wife Kyra Sedgwick Team Up at 'Story of a Girl' World Premiere

Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick couldn’t stop smiling at the world premiere of their film Story of a Girl!

The 58-year-old actor and the 51-year-old actress hit the red carpet during the 2017 Edinburgh International Film Festival held at Cineworld on Thursday evening (June 22) in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The coming-of-age drama, starring Kevin, marks Kyra‘s directorial debut. It also stars their 25-year-old daughter Sosie Bacon!

“I think the overwhelming feeling about wanting to make this film is, I want to talk about how f–king hard it is to be a girl and a woman, because it’s really, really hard,” Kyra told Elle. “I think it’s more confusing than being a man at this point, although I know that boys have it hard too.”

Here’s the synopsis: When a compromising video of 16-year-old Deanna Lambert hits social media, her teenage life is changed forever. Overcoming bullies, hurtful school-yard taunts and the enduring rage and disappointment of her father, Deanna longs to escape a life defined by her past.

Don’t miss Story of a Girl when it premieres on July 23 on Lifetime!

