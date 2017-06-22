Top Stories
Thu, 22 June 2017 at 12:03 am

Khloe Kardashian Says Wearing Weaves Saved Her Hair

Khloe Kardashian Says Wearing Weaves Saved Her Hair

Khloe Kardashian is letting fans in on her hair secrets.

The 32-year-old reality star credits her amazing mane to her stylist and her weave.

“It’s not easy maintaining healthy hair when you’re constantly subjecting it to heat, styling products and dye like I do! Enter my healthy hair guru, Maisha Oliver, who’s been helping me out since I was 15 years old,” Khloe wrote on her app. “After my dad died and I lost the majority of my hair, Maisha made me these great weaves to conserve the hair I still had and help it get healthy again.”

She continued, “I’ve known her forever, and just last week she hooked me up again. You heard me right: This a weave, people! My natural long hair is protected underneath it all.”

Pictured: Khloe rocks ripped jeans and her favorite bodysuit while filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians with mom Kris Jenner on Wednesday (June 21) in Los Angeles.
Photos: BACKGRID USA
