Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Take Their Daughters to Color Me Mine

Kim Kardashian greets fans in the parking lot as she makes her way into Color Me Mine on Thursday afternoon (June 22) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 36-year-old reality star and daughter North, 4, met up with older sister Kourtney and her daughter Penelope, 4, along with mom Kris Jenner as they enjoyed a girls day.

Later that day, Kourtney took to Instagram to show off her killer legs while lounging around in bed.

“couldn’t resist,” Kourtney captioned the sexy pic below.