Top Stories
Shirtless Stephen Curry Hits the Beach with Wife Ayesha!

Shirtless Stephen Curry Hits the Beach with Wife Ayesha!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 8:57 pm

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Take Their Daughters to Color Me Mine

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Take Their Daughters to Color Me Mine

Kim Kardashian greets fans in the parking lot as she makes her way into Color Me Mine on Thursday afternoon (June 22) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 36-year-old reality star and daughter North, 4, met up with older sister Kourtney and her daughter Penelope, 4, along with mom Kris Jenner as they enjoyed a girls day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

Later that day, Kourtney took to Instagram to show off her killer legs while lounging around in bed.

“couldn’t resist,” Kourtney captioned the sexy pic below.
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kourtney take their daughters to color me mine01
kim kourtney take their daughters to color me mine02
kim kourtney take their daughters to color me mine03
kim kourtney take their daughters to color me mine04
kim kourtney take their daughters to color me mine05
kim kourtney take their daughters to color me mine06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You won't believe how much George Clooney just made by selling his tequila brand - TMZ
  • Check out this exclusive clip from The Originals season four finale this week - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson goes off on her online haters in this 10-minute video - TooFab
  • These 100 people are deemed the most powerful in entertainment right now - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Chloe Lukasiak is headed back to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr