Kirsten Dunst Attends 'The Beguiled' Premiere in NYC

Kirsten Dunst buddies up with director Sofia Coppola at the premiere of their new movie The Beguiled hosted by Marc Jacobs on Thursday night (June 22) at the Metrograph in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress and her director were joined at the premiere by designer Marc Jacobs, Amanda Peet, and Zosia Mamet.

Earlier that same day, it was announced that Kirsten will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018!

The Beguiled hits theaters on Friday, June 30.

