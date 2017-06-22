Leah Block Apologizes for Racist 'Bachelorette' Tweet

Leah Block is apologizing for her tweet about Rachel Lindsay’s season 13 of The Bachelorette after many were quick to point out that her remarks were racist.

The former Bachelor star, who tried to win Ben Higgins’ heart on season 20, made an insensitive comment about the diversity of the current cast members during the episode that aired on Monday (June 20).

“I’m sitting here watching @BacheloretteABC and my roommate just sat down on the couch and said, ‘What is this? @LoveAndHipHop_? DEAD,” Leah wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Rachel, who is an attorney and the first-ever black Bachelorette, tweeted back, “Let me know if she wants to meet Lee…they sound like they would have a lot in common #ihavetimetoday.”

If you remember, Lee Garrett, a contestant on this season of The Bachelorette, was recently under fire for his alleged racist tweets as well.

“I come forward honestly and openly, to extend my sincere apology for the tweet from my account on Monday, June 19th regarding the current season of The Bachelorette,” Leah wrote. “The tweet came from a place that humored the failure of representation of minorities in reality TV and belittled the significance of Rachel‘s presence on the show.”

“I acknowledge that entertaining this kind of humor is a passive and careless action that stifles the progress the black community has made in television and continue to make in this industry,” she went on. “It is vitally important to prioritize these experiences and help destroy the oppressive forces that threaten minority communities. My tweet did neither of those things and I see that as a personal failure.”

“I accept responsibility for my ignorance and as I move forward I will engage in these issues – so I can become an informed ally who would never consider that tweet to be funny in the first place,” she added. “Our Society should have no place for hate that targets any minority group. We can’t make the future better until we make ourselves better. And I’m starting now.”

