Lena Dunham Opens Up About 'Heartbreaking' Decision to Give Up Dog Lamby

Lena Dunham is opening up about the heartbreaking decision she made to give up her rescue dog Lamby.

The 31-year-old former Girls star shared on Instagram that she and her longtime boyfriend Jack Antonoff gave their rescue dog to a facility that can better treat Lamby‘s traumatic past.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

“I feel I have to share that last March, after four years of challenging behavior and aggression that could not be treated with training or medication or consistent loving dog ownership, Lamby went to live at an amazing professional facility in Los Angeles,” Lena wrote.

Lena went on to share that Lamby‘s past traumatic abuse as a puppy was too much for her to handle and for her safety, she had to say goodbye.

“Jack and I will miss him forever but sometimes when you love something you have to let it go (especially when it requires tetanus shots and stitches.)” Lena wrote.

Since March, Lena and Jack have adopted two cute new little poodles – Susan and Karen.

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jun 20, 2017 at 9:33pm PDT

Click inside to read Lena Dunham’s entire post…

“A lot of you have been asking where Lamby is these days since he’s always been the star of my gram and I’ve been posting pics of my poodle girls. Well, you know honesty is my jam but this one has been really heartbreaking to talk about. But I feel I have to share that last March, after four years of challenging behavior and aggression that could not be treated with training or medication or consistent loving dog ownership, Lamby went to live at an amazing professional facility in Los Angeles @matt_thezendog where an awesome person named @therealdanishay (who is educated in a rescue dog’s specific trauma) loves him so hard. Lamby suffered terrible abuse as a pup that made having him in a typical home environment dangerous to him and others- we needed to be responsible to ourselves, our neighbors and especially our beloved boy. Jack and I will miss him forever but sometimes when you love something you have to let it go (especially when it requires tetanus shots and stitches.) Someday I’ll really write about the pain and relief of letting Lamby go off and really be Lamby, biting and peeing in his own mouth and all. There were so many lessons in it, about forgiving myself and loving with an open palm and giving in to a larger plan. Shout out to @jennikonner for listening to endless hours of Lamby pain, and especially my partner @jackantonoff for loving him even when he ruined floors and couches and our life. Jack knows what Lamby means to me and he let me come to the decision in my own time even when it made his days challenging. Susan & Karen will never be my first loves, but they are fuzzy and hilarious stuffing for the hole Lamby left and we cherish them deeply ❤️#lamby #thefirstcutisthedeepest #foreverlamb PS If you have a similar situation, please know its possible to responsibly re-home your rescue rather than sending them back into the shelter system. It can require patience, diligence and often a financial contribution but there are solutions that leave everyone happy and safe. You will always have been your dog’s first stop outside shelter life and that’s beautiful,” Lena wrote.