Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

'Glee' Alum Charice Officially Changes Name to Jake Zyrus

Love & Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 1:48 am

Liam Payne Makes Solo TV Debut on 'Fallon Tonight' (Video)

Liam Payne breaks out his dance moves while singing “Strip That Down” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (June 21) in New York City.

This was the 23-year-old former One Direction singer’s late-night television debut as a solo artist.

In case you missed it, Liam also played a funny game of “Secret Ingredient” with fellow guests Vanessa Hudgens and Ashton Kutcher.

Watch Liam‘s performance below!


Liam Payne Performs “Strip That Down” on Fallon Tonight
liam payne performs jimmy fallon 01
liam payne performs jimmy fallon 02
liam payne performs jimmy fallon 03

