Liam Payne Makes Solo TV Debut on 'Fallon Tonight' (Video)

Liam Payne breaks out his dance moves while singing “Strip That Down” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (June 21) in New York City.

This was the 23-year-old former One Direction singer’s late-night television debut as a solo artist.

In case you missed it, Liam also played a funny game of “Secret Ingredient” with fellow guests Vanessa Hudgens and Ashton Kutcher.

Watch Liam‘s performance below!



