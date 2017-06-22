Lily-Rose Depp Shows Off Her Figure in White Crop Top
Lily-Rose Depp stayed cool with an iced tea while out and about today.
The 18-year-old actress – and daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis – grabbed lunch at Joan’s on Third on Wednesday (June 21) in Studio City, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily-Rose Depp
She showcased her figure in a white crop t-shirt and cut-off jean shorts, completing her look with red nail polish, hoop earrings, and purple and white Nike sneakers.
Earlier this week, Lily-Rose headed to Disneyland with her friends, including Walker Bunting, Leila Rahimi, and Amelia Kring.
“Car broke down in toon town 😫,” Lily-Rose captioned the Instagram photo below.
“Seule au monde,” she wrote along with another photo of herself riding the Mad Tea Party attraction. (Translation: Alone in the world.)
Click inside to see Lily-Rose’s other Instagram post…