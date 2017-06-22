Top Stories
Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

'Glee' Alum Charice Officially Changes Name to Jake Zyrus

'Glee' Alum Charice Officially Changes Name to Jake Zyrus

Love &amp; Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Love & Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 1:57 am

Lily-Rose Depp Shows Off Her Figure in White Crop Top

Lily-Rose Depp Shows Off Her Figure in White Crop Top

Lily-Rose Depp stayed cool with an iced tea while out and about today.

The 18-year-old actress – and daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis – grabbed lunch at Joan’s on Third on Wednesday (June 21) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily-Rose Depp

She showcased her figure in a white crop t-shirt and cut-off jean shorts, completing her look with red nail polish, hoop earrings, and purple and white Nike sneakers.

Earlier this week, Lily-Rose headed to Disneyland with her friends, including Walker Bunting, Leila Rahimi, and Amelia Kring.

“Car broke down in toon town 😫,” Lily-Rose captioned the Instagram photo below.

“Seule au monde,” she wrote along with another photo of herself riding the Mad Tea Party attraction. (Translation: Alone in the world.)

A post shared by Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp) on

Click inside to see Lily-Rose’s other Instagram post…

A post shared by Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp) on

Just Jared on Facebook
lily rose depp shows off her figure in white crop top 01
lily rose depp shows off her figure in white crop top 02
lily rose depp shows off her figure in white crop top 03
lily rose depp shows off her figure in white crop top 04
lily rose depp shows off her figure in white crop top 05

Photos: BackGrid USA, WENN
Posted to: Lily Rose Depp

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You won't believe how much George Clooney just made by selling his tequila brand - TMZ
  • Check out this exclusive clip from The Originals season four finale this week - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson goes off on her online haters in this 10-minute video - TooFab
  • These 100 people are deemed the most powerful in entertainment right now - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Chloe Lukasiak is headed back to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr