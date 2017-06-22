Top Stories
Thu, 22 June 2017 at 8:15 pm

Madonna Attends Diddy's House Party in Beverly Hills

Madonna Attends Diddy's House Party in Beverly Hills

Madonna is all smiles as she leaves a Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ house on Wednesday night (June 21) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 58-year-old entertainer looked pretty in a dog-print dress as she and a friend hung out at a party hosted by Diddy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Madonna

The following day, Madonna took to Instagram to share a few videos of her adopted kids – David and Mercy, both 11 – enjoying the summer weather in their backyard.
Photos: Backgrid USA
