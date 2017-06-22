Top Stories
Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

'Glee' Alum Charice Officially Changes Name to Jake Zyrus

'Glee' Alum Charice Officially Changes Name to Jake Zyrus

Love &amp; Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Love & Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 3:50 am

Mariah Carey Arrives in Barcelona After Sending Her Love to Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey Arrives in Barcelona After Sending Her Love to Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey brought her trendy street style to Barcelona!

The 47-year-old singer looked stunning while heading out for drinks with friends on Tuesday (June 20) in Spain.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka holding hands on date night

She was surrounded by a crowd of excited fans as she took in the sights.

Mariah rocked a leather jacket, lacy bra, and jeans with gold, flower-inspired sequin designs.

Over the weekend, Mariah took to Instagram to post a sweet message to her ex Nick Cannon.

“Happy father’s day daddy, we love you!! – Rocky & RoeRoe @nickcannon #HappyFathersDay,” Mariah wrote along with a cute photo of the former couple’s twinsMonroe and Moroccan, both six. Check it out below!

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Just Jared on Facebook
mariah carey heads to barcelona after sending nick cannon love 01
mariah carey heads to barcelona after sending nick cannon love 02
mariah carey heads to barcelona after sending nick cannon love 03
mariah carey heads to barcelona after sending nick cannon love 04
mariah carey heads to barcelona after sending nick cannon love 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You won't believe how much George Clooney just made by selling his tequila brand - TMZ
  • Check out this exclusive clip from The Originals season four finale this week - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson goes off on her online haters in this 10-minute video - TooFab
  • These 100 people are deemed the most powerful in entertainment right now - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Chloe Lukasiak is headed back to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr