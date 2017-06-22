Mariah Carey Arrives in Barcelona After Sending Her Love to Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey brought her trendy street style to Barcelona!

The 47-year-old singer looked stunning while heading out for drinks with friends on Tuesday (June 20) in Spain.

She was surrounded by a crowd of excited fans as she took in the sights.

Mariah rocked a leather jacket, lacy bra, and jeans with gold, flower-inspired sequin designs.

Over the weekend, Mariah took to Instagram to post a sweet message to her ex Nick Cannon.

“Happy father’s day daddy, we love you!! – Rocky & RoeRoe @nickcannon #HappyFathersDay,” Mariah wrote along with a cute photo of the former couple’s twins – Monroe and Moroccan, both six. Check it out below!