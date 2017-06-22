Mindy Kaling Knows How 'The Mindy Project' Will End

Mindy Kaling is beauty in yellow while stepping out at a For Your Consideration event for The Mindy Project on Wednesday evening (June 21) at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actress recently revealed she knows exactly how the show will end next season.

“Yes, Matt [Warburton, executive producer] and I have known for about a year and a half how we want the show to end,” Mindy told THR. “For the last season, we’ve kind of said no new friends, so we’ve just had people who had been there from the very beginning because we’ve had so many amazing guest stars, but we’ve decided in the last year to scale it back and just have the people that are series regulars and our recurring guest stars that everyone has known and loved, like Mark Duplass and B.J. [Novak], but we also decided to do that because there’s so little screen time but we have some fan favorites coming back for their little swan songs.”

FYI: Mindy is wearing a yellow lace Lela Rose dress and Christian Louboutin leather pumps.