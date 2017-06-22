Top Stories
Thu, 22 June 2017 at 2:18 pm

Naomi Campbell, Tyga & More Step Out For Louis Vuitton Menswear Fashion Show!

Naomi Campbell, Tyga & More Step Out For Louis Vuitton Menswear Fashion Show!

Naomi Campbell and Lily Allen represented the ladies at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show – Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Thursday (June 22) in Paris, France.

The 47-year-old supermodel and the 32-year-old singer sat in the front row for the presentation.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Naomi Campbell

Also in attendance was rapper Tyga, The OutcastsWill Peltz, New York Giants player Victor Cruz, basketball player Russell Westbrook, and actor Jeremie Laheurte.


Open your eyes boy you're at the @louisvuitton show lol

A post shared by Victor Cruz (@teamvic) on

20+ pictures inside of Naomi Campbell and others at the Louis Vuitton fashion show…
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jeremie Laheurte, Lily Allen, Naomi Campbell, Russell Westbrook, Tyga, Victor Cruz, Will Peltz

