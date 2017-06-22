Naomi Campbell, Tyga & More Step Out For Louis Vuitton Menswear Fashion Show!

Naomi Campbell and Lily Allen represented the ladies at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show – Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Thursday (June 22) in Paris, France.

The 47-year-old supermodel and the 32-year-old singer sat in the front row for the presentation.

Also in attendance was rapper Tyga, The Outcasts‘ Will Peltz, New York Giants player Victor Cruz, basketball player Russell Westbrook, and actor Jeremie Laheurte.



Open your eyes boy you're at the @louisvuitton show lol A post shared by Victor Cruz (@teamvic) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

