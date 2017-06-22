Nick Jonas Says He's All For Music Streaming Services

Nick Jonas looks super buff while stepping out at the 2017 Cannes Lions Festival on Wednesday (June 21) in Cannes, France.

The 24-year-old singer did a Q&A in which he was asked for his opinion on music streaming services.

“At first there was a little fear in this new, very progressive way that people were receiving and listening to music, how it was going to affect us in compensation as artists, as songwriters, as producers, but also how it would change the traditional album model,” Nick said (via THR). “I can sort of experiment with different things and sort of jump around a bit and be a bit of a scatterbrain creatively, which is exciting. I think this new age in music is something to embrace and it just empowers everybody.”

To see what Nick said about his next album, head over to