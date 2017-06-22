Top Stories
Thu, 22 June 2017 at 7:36 pm

Rachel Bilson Stuns While Promoting Her Upcoming 'Nashville' Role!

Rachel Bilson Stuns While Promoting Her Upcoming 'Nashville' Role!

Rachel Bilson is taking over New York City!

The 35-year-old actress stepped out looking super chic in three separate outfits to promote her upcoming appearance on Nashville on Thursday (June 22) in NYC.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel Bilson

Rachel let her hair down in a patterned high-low Zimmerman skirt, Alaia shoes, and Sarah Handler while stopping by the SiriusXM Radio studios.

Later that day, Rachel headed to lunch in a floral Zimmerman top and skirt with Alaia shoes and Lizzie Fortunato earrings.

Rachel ended her day with an appearance on the AOL Build Series went glam in a Phillip Lim 3.1 outfit, metallic Louboutin shoes, and Isabel Marant earrings.

The second half of season five of Nashville airs tonight on CMT at 9pm ET.
Credit: Jammi York/ BUILD Series; Photos: Backgrid USA, Getty
Posted to: Rachel Bilson

