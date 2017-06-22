Rita Ora Debuts 'Your Song' Music Video - Watch Here!

Rita Ora has just dropped the official music video for her rising hit “Your Song,” and you can watch it right here!

The clip, which was filmed in Vancouver and directed by Michael Haussman, follows the 26-year-old entertainer as she ditches her corporate day job to make her way to her love interest.

“Excited to share this,” Rita wrote on her Twitter account. “Thank u Michael for rocking out with me & @edsheeran the biggest G ever. We got one ❤️ #YourSong.”

Watch the music video below…



Rita Ora – ‘Your Song’ Music Video