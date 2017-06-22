Top Stories
Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

'Glee' Alum Charice Officially Changes Name to Jake Zyrus

'Glee' Alum Charice Officially Changes Name to Jake Zyrus

Love &amp; Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Love & Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 8:58 am

Rita Ora Debuts 'Your Song' Music Video - Watch Here!

Rita Ora Debuts 'Your Song' Music Video - Watch Here!

Rita Ora has just dropped the official music video for her rising hit “Your Song,” and you can watch it right here!

The clip, which was filmed in Vancouver and directed by Michael Haussman, follows the 26-year-old entertainer as she ditches her corporate day job to make her way to her love interest.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora

“Excited to share this,” Rita wrote on her Twitter account. “Thank u Michael for rocking out with me & @edsheeran the biggest G ever. We got one ❤️ #YourSong.”

Watch the music video below…


Rita Ora – ‘Your Song’ Music Video
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Music, Music Video, Rita Ora

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You won't believe how much George Clooney just made by selling his tequila brand - TMZ
  • Check out this exclusive clip from The Originals season four finale this week - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson goes off on her online haters in this 10-minute video - TooFab
  • These 100 people are deemed the most powerful in entertainment right now - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Chloe Lukasiak is headed back to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr