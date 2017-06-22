Top Stories
Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

'Glee' Alum Charice Officially Changes Name to Jake Zyrus

Love & Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 7:20 am

Rita Ora on Grenfell Tower Charity Song: 'It Was Hard to Sing'

Rita Ora is showing her love for the victims of the fire at Grenfell Tower that killed almost 80 people in London, England, last week.

The 26-year-old singer rocked a baby blue suit and a t-shirt that read “Grenfell” with a heart around it while leaving her hotel on Tuesday (June 20) in New York City.

Rita is one of the 50 artists who recorded a cover of Simon and Garfunkel‘s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” to further help raise money for victims.

“It’s an amazing thing that we’re doing because it’s a very touchy subject for me because that’s my neighborhood … you know, I played in that block and my friends who grew up in that block who still lived in that block that we still can’t find – it’s a tragedy,” she told The Associated Press. “It was hard for me to even sing it.”

Don’t miss the music video for Rita‘s new track “Your Song,” co-written by Ed Sheeran, when it premieres this Thursday!

Also pictured inside: Rita attending a Complex magazine gig at Stadium Goods to help promote the sneaker store that same day.
