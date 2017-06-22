Ryan Reynolds Performs His Favorite Ab Exercise in New Video

Ryan Reynolds is hard at work getting his body into the best shape possible to reprise his role as Wade Wilson in Deadpool 2 and his personal trainer Don Saladino just shared a video of them in the gym!

“Ryan performs one of his favorite ab exercises in preparation for #deadpool2,” he captioned the below video on Instagram of the actor doing a reverse crunch with a lift.

“Lie on the floor or a decline bench. Make sure to keep your lower back flat. Pull your legs towards your torso and then drive your legs to the ceiling. Always stay under perfect control. Try not to use any momentum,” Don explained about how to execute the exercise. He suggests doing it at the end of your workout and doing three sets of 10-15 reps.