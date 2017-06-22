Shirtless Stephen Curry Hits the Beach with Wife Ayesha!

Steph Curry puts his toned boned on display while hitting the beach with his wife Ayesha and their friends on Wednesday (June 21) in Kailua, Hawaii.

The 29-year-old basketball player is celebrating his victory in the NBA Championship with a trip to paradise with his family. Though not pictured, his adorable daughters Ryan and Riley were also spotted with them at the beach.

Ayesha took to Instagram that day to share a photo of Stephen shirtless on the beach.

“‘Can’t keep my hands to myself’😍💁🏽 … Selena couldn’t have said it better. Oh my heart. Oh my glory. Oh my Waikiki. Oh my yay area. OH! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #MCE national husband appreciation day/ he’s gonna get me for this one. 😬,” she captioned the below pic.

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Jun 21, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

35+ pictures inside of Steph Curry and his wife at the beach…