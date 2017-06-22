Skylar Astin Performs 'M.I.LF. $' for Lip Sync Battle, Gets Fergie's Approval!

Skylar Astin brought his A-game to Lip Sync Battle and did an awesome performance of Fergie‘s “M.I.L.F. $” for his second routine!

The 29-year-old Pitch Perfect actor battled against Metta World Peace and did Justin Bieber‘s song “Where Are U Now” as his first song.

Chrissy Teigen, one of the show’s co-hosts, appeared in the video for “M.I.L.F. $” so we’re pretty sure she loved being there to witness the performance!

Fergie approved of the performance and tweeted a video of it along with the caption, “This is everything @skylarastin!!!!!!!!! #milfmoney #lipsyncbattle.”



Metta World Peace’s “Roar” vs. Skylar Astin’s “M.I.L.F. $”

Click inside to watch more videos from the episode…



Skylar Astin Rocks ‘Where Are Ü Now’ by Skrillex & Diplo + Justin Bieber