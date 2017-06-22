Top Stories
Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Harry Styles' Stepfather Robin Twist Has Died at 57

Harry Styles' Stepfather Robin Twist Has Died at 57

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 2:42 pm

SNL's Leslie Jones Says She Has a Secret Boyfriend!

SNL's Leslie Jones Says She Has a Secret Boyfriend!

Leslie Jones has revealed that she is dating someone!

The 49-year-old Saturday Night Live actress dropped the news during an appearance on Conan.

“It’s a secret, so I don’t want everybody bothering him, you know what I’m saying? I don’t want to sit on television and be like, ‘Oh, the type of man I’m looking for…’ and then I’ll talk to him and he’ll be like, ‘Yeah, I heard you was looking for this type of dude.’ Don’t get me in trouble!” Leslie said.

“But, I will tell you the type of dude that I like. I like a dude that makes me laugh, and it’s not hard to make me laugh—it really isn’t—because I like the goofiest things. I love goofy men! I love goofy men!” she added

Pictured inside: Leslie attending BET CEO Debra Lee‘s annual PRE event held before the 2017 BET Awards on Wednesday (June 21) at the London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles.


Leslie Jones Finds Love In the CONAN Audience
Just Jared on Facebook
leslie jones has a secret boyfriend 01
leslie jones has a secret boyfriend 02
leslie jones has a secret boyfriend 03
leslie jones has a secret boyfriend 04
leslie jones has a secret boyfriend 05
leslie jones has a secret boyfriend 06
leslie jones has a secret boyfriend 07
leslie jones has a secret boyfriend 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Leslie Jones

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You won't believe how much George Clooney just made by selling his tequila brand - TMZ
  • Check out this exclusive clip from The Originals season four finale this week - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson goes off on her online haters in this 10-minute video - TooFab
  • These 100 people are deemed the most powerful in entertainment right now - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Chloe Lukasiak is headed back to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr