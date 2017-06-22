SNL's Leslie Jones Says She Has a Secret Boyfriend!

Leslie Jones has revealed that she is dating someone!

The 49-year-old Saturday Night Live actress dropped the news during an appearance on Conan.

“It’s a secret, so I don’t want everybody bothering him, you know what I’m saying? I don’t want to sit on television and be like, ‘Oh, the type of man I’m looking for…’ and then I’ll talk to him and he’ll be like, ‘Yeah, I heard you was looking for this type of dude.’ Don’t get me in trouble!” Leslie said.

“But, I will tell you the type of dude that I like. I like a dude that makes me laugh, and it’s not hard to make me laugh—it really isn’t—because I like the goofiest things. I love goofy men! I love goofy men!” she added

Pictured inside: Leslie attending BET CEO Debra Lee‘s annual PRE event held before the 2017 BET Awards on Wednesday (June 21) at the London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles.



Leslie Jones Finds Love In the CONAN Audience