Thu, 22 June 2017 at 4:23 pm

Stream Drake's New Song 'Signs' & Read Lyrics Here!

Stream Drake's New Song 'Signs' & Read Lyrics Here!

Drake‘s new song “Signs” might not be available to download just yet, but you can stream it via Louis Vuitton‘s fashion show video!

The song debuted during the brand’s fashion show held during Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2018 on Thursday (June 22). The show aired live on YouTube and it can be re-watched below.

Fast forward to around four minutes into the video for the start of the song.

“Champagne with breakfast while I’m yawning. You can’t drink all day if you don’t start in the morning. Lord forgive me, I can’t take things slowly, no. I’m goin’ on them once I get going,” Drake sings in the pre-chorus.

Click inside to read the lyrics to the song…

Read the lyrics below!
Posted to: Drake, First Listen, Lyrics, Music

