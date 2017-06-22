Suki Waterhouse Poses Fiercly At 'The Bad Batch' Brooklyn Screening!

Suki Waterhouse keeps it fashion forward as she strikes a fierce pose at the special rooftop screening of her latest film The Bad Batch held at House of Vans on Wednesday (June 21) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

The 25-year-old actress was accompanied by her director Ana Lily Amirpour as they promoted the flick, which is set to hit select theaters on Friday (June 23).

“Yes, I’m posing my ass off in this @muglerofficial tonight,” Suki captioned with her Instagram post at the screening.

That same day, Suki and Ana stopped by AOL’s BUILD Series to promote the movie.