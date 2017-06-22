Top Stories
Harry Styles' Stepfather Robin Twist Has Died at 57

Harry Styles' Stepfather Robin Twist Has Died at 57

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 11:59 am

Suki Waterhouse Poses Fiercly At 'The Bad Batch' Brooklyn Screening!

Suki Waterhouse Poses Fiercly At 'The Bad Batch' Brooklyn Screening!

Suki Waterhouse keeps it fashion forward as she strikes a fierce pose at the special rooftop screening of her latest film The Bad Batch held at House of Vans on Wednesday (June 21) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

The 25-year-old actress was accompanied by her director Ana Lily Amirpour as they promoted the flick, which is set to hit select theaters on Friday (June 23).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Suki Waterhouse

“Yes, I’m posing my ass off in this @muglerofficial tonight,” Suki captioned with her Instagram post at the screening.

That same day, Suki and Ana stopped by AOL’s BUILD Series to promote the movie.
Just Jared on Facebook
suki waterhouse poses fiercly at the bad batch brooklyn screening 01
suki waterhouse poses fiercly at the bad batch brooklyn screening 02
suki waterhouse poses fiercly at the bad batch brooklyn screening 03
suki waterhouse poses fiercly at the bad batch brooklyn screening 04

Credit: John Lamparski; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ana Lily Amirpour, Suki Waterhouse

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You won't believe how much George Clooney just made by selling his tequila brand - TMZ
  • Check out this exclusive clip from The Originals season four finale this week - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson goes off on her online haters in this 10-minute video - TooFab
  • These 100 people are deemed the most powerful in entertainment right now - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Chloe Lukasiak is headed back to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr