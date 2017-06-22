Top Stories
Thu, 22 June 2017 at 8:11 pm

'The Gong Show' 2017 Host - Mike Myers is Tommy Maitland?!

'The Gong Show' 2017 Host - Mike Myers is Tommy Maitland?!

If you’re watching The Gong Show reboot tonight on ABC and wondering who the host is, chances are you won’t know by looking at him!

Rumor has it that Mike Myers is actually the host of the show and he’s playing a character he created named Tommy Maitland.

The executive producer of the show explained why they didn’t try and copy the show’s original host Chuck Barris.

“We thought the worst thing we could do in the world is try and copy Chuck, because Chuck and the world he created was so singular and memorable and brilliant that to try and do an exact copy of things would almost certainly blow up in our faces,” Conrad Green told EW.

Watch The Gong Show on Tuesday nights at 10/9c on ABC this summer.
Photos: ABC, Getty
Posted to: Gong Show, Mike Myers, Television, Tommy Maitland

