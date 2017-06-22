Top Stories
Shirtless Stephen Curry Hits the Beach with Wife Ayesha!

Shirtless Stephen Curry Hits the Beach with Wife Ayesha!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 6:38 pm

'Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later' Gets Trailer & Premiere Date - Watch Now!

'Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later' Gets Trailer & Premiere Date - Watch Now!

The star-studded trailer for the upcoming Netflix show Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later has arrived!

The eight-part limited series will feature a reunion of the original cast from the hit 2001 cult movie of the same name.

Returning to Camp Firewood are Chris Pine, Amy Poehler, Elizabeth Banks, Jason Schwartzman, Kristen Wiig, Molly Shannon, Paul Rudd, and so many more.

New cast members include Jai Courtney, Dax Shepard, Alyssa Milano​, Adam Scott, and more.

Set in 1991, owner Beth (Janeane Garofalo) is ready to sell the camp, which does not sit well for the campers and counselors.

Watch the hilarious trailer below, and don’t miss Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later when it premieres on August 4 on Netflix!


Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Adam Scott, Alyssa Milano​, Amy Poehler, Chris Pine, Dax Shepard, Elizabeth Banks, Jai Courtney, Jason Schwartzman, Kristen Wiig, Molly Shannon, Paul Rudd, Television, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You won't believe how much George Clooney just made by selling his tequila brand - TMZ
  • Check out this exclusive clip from The Originals season four finale this week - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson goes off on her online haters in this 10-minute video - TooFab
  • These 100 people are deemed the most powerful in entertainment right now - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Chloe Lukasiak is headed back to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr