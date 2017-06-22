'Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later' Gets Trailer & Premiere Date - Watch Now!

The star-studded trailer for the upcoming Netflix show Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later has arrived!

The eight-part limited series will feature a reunion of the original cast from the hit 2001 cult movie of the same name.

Returning to Camp Firewood are Chris Pine, Amy Poehler, Elizabeth Banks, Jason Schwartzman, Kristen Wiig, Molly Shannon, Paul Rudd, and so many more.

New cast members include Jai Courtney, Dax Shepard, Alyssa Milano​, Adam Scott, and more.

Set in 1991, owner Beth (Janeane Garofalo) is ready to sell the camp, which does not sit well for the campers and counselors.

Watch the hilarious trailer below, and don’t miss Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later when it premieres on August 4 on Netflix!



Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix