Who Plays Human Quintessa in 'Transformers 5' Credits Scene?

If you stay for the end credits scene during the new movie Transformers: The Last Knight, you’ll see a human version of the character Quintessa.

For all the spoiler details on what happens in the scene, go check out our other post. If you want to know more about the actress, then we have you covered right here!

Gemma Chan is featured as Quintessa in the scene and it seems very likely that she’ll be starring in additional films in the franchise. She also provided the voice for the character, who considers herself to be the “prime of life” and is Optimus Prime’s creator.

Gemma is best known to American audiences for her work on the TV series Humans, as well as her roles as Madam Ya Zhou in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Amy Chang in Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit. Next up on her film slate is the highly anticipated Crazy Rich Asians and the thriller Stratton.

