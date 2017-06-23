Aaron Carter Hospitalized After Fan Body-Shames Him

Aaron Carter says that he was hospitalized on Thursday (June 22) for his health problems, right after he was body-shamed by a female fan.

“I’m entirely hurt by a so-called fan that I just encountered she wasn’t realizing I was listening, she said I look like I have cancer,” Aaron tweeted that evening. He later added, “a grown woman was gossiping bout me w I have a eating disorder telling people I need to eat 5 cheeseburgers cause I look like I’m dying. 😪 They literally won’t stop bullying me.”

Shortly after writing these tweets, Aaron updated his fans that he had to be hospitalized to make sure he stays strong for his shows.

Aaron shared photos of himself in the hospital and later continued to talk about the situation on his Twitter. He even apologized to fans for not having a bigger body and promised his fans he’ll get bigger. We hope that he just gets healthy for his own happiness, which will lead to his fans being happy too!

Click inside to read all of the tweets that Aaron wrote…

When someone said that they didn’t know he has an eating disorder, he replied: