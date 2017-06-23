Aaron Carter Hospitalized After Fan Body-Shames Him
Aaron Carter says that he was hospitalized on Thursday (June 22) for his health problems, right after he was body-shamed by a female fan.
“I’m entirely hurt by a so-called fan that I just encountered she wasn’t realizing I was listening, she said I look like I have cancer,” Aaron tweeted that evening. He later added, “a grown woman was gossiping bout me w I have a eating disorder telling people I need to eat 5 cheeseburgers cause I look like I’m dying. 😪 They literally won’t stop bullying me.”
Shortly after writing these tweets, Aaron updated his fans that he had to be hospitalized to make sure he stays strong for his shows.
Aaron shared photos of himself in the hospital and later continued to talk about the situation on his Twitter. He even apologized to fans for not having a bigger body and promised his fans he’ll get bigger. We hope that he just gets healthy for his own happiness, which will lead to his fans being happy too!
I'm entirely hurt by a so-called fan that I just encountered she wasn't realizing I was listening, she said I look like I have cancer
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
This is body shaming. You guys are bullying me. I've already adressed my medical issues. #bodyshaming https://t.co/OhH1h5oTVa
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
I've literally had the hardest week of my life, my dad past away my late sisters birthday anniversary was June 6th & people #BodyShame me.
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
I'm sorry I'm not fat enough. For my fake fans.
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
Your friend was gossiping behind my back. About how I look I'm in dying and need to eat four cheeseburger. https://t.co/3BS0JDo0an
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
I'm bullied and body shamed by the world. 👍🏻🙏🏻
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
You mean a defaming body shaming verbal assault against someone with severe medical conditions which I've publicly talked about? https://t.co/6Wd6JaUZTB
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
a grown woman was gossiping bout me w I have a eating disorder telling people I need to eat 5 cheeseburgers cause I look like I'm dying. 😪
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
They literally won't stop bullying me.
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
Lots of shows lately, had to head up to ER just to get a little check up these shows are crazy lately gotta make sure I stay strong
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
I'll recover 🙌🏻 😉 pic.twitter.com/GmywfFScgR
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
All G pic.twitter.com/XFdJp8C2iZ
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
When someone said that they didn’t know he has an eating disorder, he replied:
I do… that's why people call me a meth head. And a heroine addict. https://t.co/my7aQ8Xn6B
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
Actually a girl was talking behind my back not knowing I'm listening & said I look like I have a terminal illness & I need to eat 5 burgers https://t.co/a0xHOecQ3c
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
So please leave me alone you and all your friends. It's body shaming and against the law and defamation of character. https://t.co/a0xHOecQ3c
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
Progress is better than perfection. It's OK to be on a self-love journey, so don't beat yourself up if u have yet to reach your destination
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
I don't want to feel shamed into making a choice about my appearance, my body or the decisions I make in my life.
Embrace LøVë – AC
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
A playboy model went to prison for doing this! This breaks my heart. I'm sorry I'm not good enough or heavy enough to be attractive… 😪
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
Been in the hospital three times this month, dealing with health issues and broken fingers as well as things I can't legally discuss.
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
I really wanna say thank you to my #AaronsAngels you changed the way I felt today!
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
I promise I'll work on getting bigger physically I have medical issues I don't want to discuss at this time. #GodBless
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017
Ok fine Jesse McCartney is better than me. I'm sorry I couldn't live up to HIS stature 👍🏻 https://t.co/OOkBkbn1QY
— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017