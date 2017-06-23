Top Stories
Aaron Carter Hospitalized After Fan Body-Shames Him

Aaron Carter Hospitalized After Fan Body-Shames Him

Halsey Calls Iggy Azalea a 'F--king Moron' in New Interview

Halsey Calls Iggy Azalea a 'F--king Moron' in New Interview

Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Fri, 23 June 2017 at 6:12 pm

ABC Cancels 'Downward Dog' After One Season

ABC Cancels 'Downward Dog' After One Season

ABC has canceled the freshman series Downward Dog after one season, the show’s creators Samm Hodges and Michael Killen announced in a statement.

The series starred Allison Tolman and Lucas Neff and was about a lonely dog who navigates the complexity of 21st century relationships.

The creators of the show are hoping that another network will pick up the series for additional seasons.

“Well, sh-t. Got the very surprising news that ABC is not moving forward with Downward Dog. They loved it creatively and really wanted to make more, but couldn’t find a financial path to do so,” the co-creators wrote in a statement released on Twitter. “That’s not a bullsh-t PR statement, that’s true, and we are deeply personally thankful to them for putting this first season on the air and allowing us to make something really unique and uncompromising.”

“Obviously this is a hard moment, but we’re not done. The crazy amazing love you the fans have shown for DD combined with the critical response make us confident there is a future and we are committed to finding a new home,” the statement continued. “ABC is airing the last two episodes of season one on Tuesday at 10/9c. Watch and show the world how much you care! Thanks for your love and support.”

ARE YOU SAD that ABC has canceled Downward Dog?
Just Jared on Facebook
abc cancels downward dog after one season 01
abc cancels downward dog after one season 02
abc cancels downward dog after one season 03
abc cancels downward dog after one season 04
abc cancels downward dog after one season 05
abc cancels downward dog after one season 06
abc cancels downward dog after one season 07
abc cancels downward dog after one season 08
abc cancels downward dog after one season 09
abc cancels downward dog after one season 10
abc cancels downward dog after one season 11
abc cancels downward dog after one season 12
abc cancels downward dog after one season 13
abc cancels downward dog after one season 14
abc cancels downward dog after one season 15
abc cancels downward dog after one season 16

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Allison Tolman, Lucas Neff, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bill Cosby will be hosting seminars on how to avoid sexual assault - TMZ
  • We're going to learn more about Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Courteney Cox is all natural now- TooFab
  • Ivanka Trump inspired this Oscar winning actress' latest role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Katy Perry just made music history - Just Jared Jr