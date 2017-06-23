ABC Cancels 'Downward Dog' After One Season

ABC has canceled the freshman series Downward Dog after one season, the show’s creators Samm Hodges and Michael Killen announced in a statement.

The series starred Allison Tolman and Lucas Neff and was about a lonely dog who navigates the complexity of 21st century relationships.

The creators of the show are hoping that another network will pick up the series for additional seasons.

“Well, sh-t. Got the very surprising news that ABC is not moving forward with Downward Dog. They loved it creatively and really wanted to make more, but couldn’t find a financial path to do so,” the co-creators wrote in a statement released on Twitter. “That’s not a bullsh-t PR statement, that’s true, and we are deeply personally thankful to them for putting this first season on the air and allowing us to make something really unique and uncompromising.”

“Obviously this is a hard moment, but we’re not done. The crazy amazing love you the fans have shown for DD combined with the critical response make us confident there is a future and we are committed to finding a new home,” the statement continued. “ABC is airing the last two episodes of season one on Tuesday at 10/9c. Watch and show the world how much you care! Thanks for your love and support.”

ARE YOU SAD that ABC has canceled Downward Dog?