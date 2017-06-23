Ansel Elgort: 'All I Think About Is You' - Stream, Download & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Ansel Elgort shows off his killer style while striking a pose at the photo call for his film Baby Driver at the Villamagna Hotel on Friday (June 23) in Madrid, Spain.

The 23-year-old entertainer was joined by his co-star Eiza Gonzalez and director Edgar Wright at the event.

Ansel also just dropped a brand new song called “All I Think About Is You,” which according to him, “is inspired by a past memory. Society tells us happiness and success are directly correlated, and while that’s partly true, I’ve learned real happiness comes from pure human connection.”

“All I Think About Is You” is also available on Spotify and iTunes!



Ansel Elgort – All I Think About Is You (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Ansel Elgort’s new song “All I Think About Is You”…