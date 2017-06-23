Ansel Elgort & Eiza Gonzalez Sing 'Despacito' a la Justin Bieber & Luis Fonsi (Video)

Eiza Gonzalez and Ansel Elgort are giving us another version of “Despacito!”

The 27-year-old actress and the 23-year-old actor, who star in the highly anticipated film Baby Driver together, stopped by Spanish outlet SensaCine to promote the movie on Friday (June 23).

MUSIC: Listen to Ansel Elgort‘s brand-new song “All I Think About Is You”

While Eiza is fluent in Spanish, Ansel tried his hand at some basic phrases.

“Me gusta la comida mucho,” he shared. “Today I had amazing paella. It was so good.”

“And right now my favorite song…” he mused, before breaking out into Drake‘s “Passionfruit!”

But the best part? When Ansel and Eiza sang a duet of “Despacito” in the style of Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber. (Director Edgar Wright made sure to bust his camera out.)

“Omg 😩😭😭😂 did an interview today and they put us on the spot with Despacito karaoke 🎤 @eizamusica kills it tho!!!” Ansel tweeted.

Watch below!



Ansel Elgort & Eiza Gonzalez Sing “Despacito”

Click inside to watch the rest of the interview…



Ansel Elgort & Eiza Gonzalez – SensaCine