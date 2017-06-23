Ansel Elgort & Eiza Gonzalez Sing 'Despacito' a la Justin Bieber & Luis Fonsi (Video)
Eiza Gonzalez and Ansel Elgort are giving us another version of “Despacito!”
The 27-year-old actress and the 23-year-old actor, who star in the highly anticipated film Baby Driver together, stopped by Spanish outlet SensaCine to promote the movie on Friday (June 23).
While Eiza is fluent in Spanish, Ansel tried his hand at some basic phrases.
“Me gusta la comida mucho,” he shared. “Today I had amazing paella. It was so good.”
“And right now my favorite song…” he mused, before breaking out into Drake‘s “Passionfruit!”
But the best part? When Ansel and Eiza sang a duet of “Despacito” in the style of Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber. (Director Edgar Wright made sure to bust his camera out.)
“Omg 😩😭😭😂 did an interview today and they put us on the spot with Despacito karaoke 🎤 @eizamusica kills it tho!!!” Ansel tweeted.
Watch below!
Ansel Elgort & Eiza Gonzalez Sing “Despacito”
Ansel Elgort & Eiza Gonzalez – SensaCine