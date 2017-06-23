Top Stories
'The Gong Show' 2017 Host - Mike Myers is Tommy Maitland?!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Fri, 23 June 2017 at 6:00 am

Aubrey Plaza Goes Pretty in Pink for 'Ingrid Goes West' Premiere

Aubrey Plaza Goes Pretty in Pink for 'Ingrid Goes West' Premiere

Aubrey Plaza is all smiles as she arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of her new movie Ingrid Goes West on Thursday night (June 22) on closing night of the LA Film Festival in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress looked cute in a pink dress covered with sheep for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

Aubrey stars in the comedy as an obsessed fan who drops everything in her life in Pennsylvania so that she can move to LA to befriend a social media influencer.

Ingrid Goes West hits theaters on August 3.

FYI: Aubrey is wearing a Miu Miu dress.
Photos: INSTAR
