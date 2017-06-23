Aubrey Plaza Goes Pretty in Pink for 'Ingrid Goes West' Premiere

Aubrey Plaza is all smiles as she arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of her new movie Ingrid Goes West on Thursday night (June 22) on closing night of the LA Film Festival in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress looked cute in a pink dress covered with sheep for the event.

Aubrey stars in the comedy as an obsessed fan who drops everything in her life in Pennsylvania so that she can move to LA to befriend a social media influencer.

Ingrid Goes West hits theaters on August 3.

FYI: Aubrey is wearing a Miu Miu dress.