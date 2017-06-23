Top Stories
'The Gong Show' 2017 Host - Mike Myers is Tommy Maitland?!

'The Gong Show' 2017 Host - Mike Myers is Tommy Maitland?!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Fri, 23 June 2017 at 2:28 am

Bella Hadid Can't Stop Smiling During Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid Can't Stop Smiling During Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid looks like she’s having so much fun at Paris Fashion Week!

The 20-year-old model stepped out for the Heron Preston Presentation Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 show on Thursday (June 22) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

Bella looked stunning in a bright orange jacket and skirt paired with a black bra and matching thigh-high boots.

Before that, she showed off her toned tummy again in a black bandeau, snakeskin-print jacket, cropped blue jeans, and matching blue sandals for a visit to the Dior offices.

Bella took to Instagram that same day to share a photo of herself and her new dog Oslo hanging out during a recent photo shoot. “After long days on set with Oslo when I’m in NYC, free dog walks for life from @wag are👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼thanks for all the 🎁 :),” she captioned it.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Also pictured inside: Bella rocking head-to-toe white while departing Los Angeles’ LAX Airport, arriving in Paris, and grabbing lunch at L’Avenue on Wednesday.

15+ pictures inside of Bella Hadid strutting her stuff in Paris…

Just Jared on Facebook
bella hadid and travis scott chat it up during paris fashion week 01
bella hadid and travis scott chat it up during paris fashion week 02
bella hadid and travis scott chat it up during paris fashion week 03
bella hadid and travis scott chat it up during paris fashion week 04
bella hadid and travis scott chat it up during paris fashion week 05
bella hadid and travis scott chat it up during paris fashion week 06
bella hadid and travis scott chat it up during paris fashion week 07
bella hadid and travis scott chat it up during paris fashion week 08
bella hadid and travis scott chat it up during paris fashion week 09
bella hadid and travis scott chat it up during paris fashion week 10
bella hadid and travis scott chat it up during paris fashion week 11
bella hadid and travis scott chat it up during paris fashion week 12
bella hadid and travis scott chat it up during paris fashion week 13
bella hadid and travis scott chat it up during paris fashion week 14
bella hadid and travis scott chat it up during paris fashion week 15

Credit: Instagram; Photos: BackGrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Bella Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You won't believe how much George Clooney just made by selling his tequila brand - TMZ
  • Check out this exclusive clip from The Originals season four finale this week - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson goes off on her online haters in this 10-minute video - TooFab
  • These 100 people are deemed the most powerful in entertainment right now - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Chloe Lukasiak is headed back to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr