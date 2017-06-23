Bella Hadid Can't Stop Smiling During Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid looks like she’s having so much fun at Paris Fashion Week!

The 20-year-old model stepped out for the Heron Preston Presentation Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 show on Thursday (June 22) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

Bella looked stunning in a bright orange jacket and skirt paired with a black bra and matching thigh-high boots.

Before that, she showed off her toned tummy again in a black bandeau, snakeskin-print jacket, cropped blue jeans, and matching blue sandals for a visit to the Dior offices.

Bella took to Instagram that same day to share a photo of herself and her new dog Oslo hanging out during a recent photo shoot. “After long days on set with Oslo when I’m in NYC, free dog walks for life from @wag are👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼thanks for all the 🎁 :),” she captioned it.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jun 22, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Also pictured inside: Bella rocking head-to-toe white while departing Los Angeles’ LAX Airport, arriving in Paris, and grabbing lunch at L’Avenue on Wednesday.

15+ pictures inside of Bella Hadid strutting her stuff in Paris…