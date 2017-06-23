Top Stories
Fri, 23 June 2017 at 12:59 am

Bindi Irwin is 'Beyond Excited' Her Late Dad Steve Will Receive Star on Walk of Fame!

Bindi Irwin is 'Beyond Excited' Her Late Dad Steve Will Receive Star on Walk of Fame!

Bindi Irwin is honoring her late dad Steve Irwin‘s his latest honor!

The 18-year-old conservationist took to Twitter to respond to news to her late father receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

“Beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Bindi tweeted.

Since Steve‘s death in 2006, Bindi has followed in her father’s footsteps in promoting environmentalism and protecting animals.
