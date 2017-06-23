Bindi Irwin is 'Beyond Excited' Her Late Dad Steve Will Receive Star on Walk of Fame!

Bindi Irwin is honoring her late dad Steve Irwin‘s his latest honor!

The 18-year-old conservationist took to Twitter to respond to news to her late father receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

“Beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Bindi tweeted.

Since Steve‘s death in 2006, Bindi has followed in her father’s footsteps in promoting environmentalism and protecting animals.