Fri, 23 June 2017 at 12:38 am

'Boy Band' 2017: Top 18 Revealed!

'Boy Band' 2017: Top 18 Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT! Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to know who went home on Boy Band!

The series premiere of ABC’s new hit singing competition show Boy Band aired tonight – and we’re hooked!

Tonight, we first met the 30 guys competing, but by the end of the two-hour premiere, that number dropped to only 18!

Rita Ora is hosting the show with Timbaland, Nick Carter, and Emma Bunton as the judges.

Check out the Top 18 going on to compete in next week’s episode in the slide show!
