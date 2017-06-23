Bradley Cooper Plays at Glastonbury for 'A Star is Born' Scene!

Bradley Cooper hits the stage and plays his guitar while performing on the Pyramid stage at the 2017 Glastonbury Festival on Friday (June 23) at Worthy Farm in Glastonbury, England.

The 42-year-old actor was reportedly filming a scene for his upcoming movie A Star is Born. He actually performed just before Kris Kristofferson hit the stage for his set.

Kris was the star of the original A Star is Born film in 1976 with Barbra Streisand!

The new version of A Star is Born, which will also star Lady Gaga, recently wrapped production in California.