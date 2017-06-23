Brooklyn Beckham Mingles At Kate Moss' Obsessed Calvin Klein Fragrance Launch!

Brooklyn Beckham keeps it cool and casual while attending Kate Moss & Mario Sorrenti’s OBSESSED Calvin Klein Fragrance Launch party held at the Spencer House on Thursday (June 22) in London, England.

The 18-year-old model and aspiring photographer was joined by Kate Moss herself, models Winnie Harlow and Guinevere Van Seenus, Close to the Enemy‘s Sai Bennett, and stylist Pernille Teisbaek.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn is getting ready to release his photography photo book What I See on June 29th. The book will be launched alongside an exhibition in partnership with Polo Ralph Lauren at Christie’s 103 New Bond Street, London, on 27th June.

The exhibition will run until 7th July before moving to Los Angeles in August.