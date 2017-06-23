Top Stories
Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Bella Thorne &amp; Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Brooklyn Beckham Mingles At Kate Moss' Obsessed Calvin Klein Fragrance Launch!

Brooklyn Beckham keeps it cool and casual while attending Kate Moss & Mario Sorrenti’s OBSESSED Calvin Klein Fragrance Launch party held at the Spencer House on Thursday (June 22) in London, England.

The 18-year-old model and aspiring photographer was joined by Kate Moss herself, models Winnie Harlow and Guinevere Van Seenus, Close to the Enemy‘s Sai Bennett, and stylist Pernille Teisbaek.

Brooklyn is getting ready to release his photography photo book What I See on June 29th. The book will be launched alongside an exhibition in partnership with Polo Ralph Lauren at Christie’s 103 New Bond Street, London, on 27th June.

The exhibition will run until 7th July before moving to Los Angeles in August.
Credit: David M Benett; Photos: Getty, Dominic O'Neill for Calvin Klein
