Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Bella Thorne & Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Fri, 23 June 2017 at 10:19 am

Camila Cabello Sings Summer Tweets, Performs 'Crying In The Club' On 'The Tonight Show'!

Camila Cabello Sings Summer Tweets, Performs 'Crying In The Club' On 'The Tonight Show'!

Camila Cabello is decked out in all white as she takes the stage as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (June 22) in New York City.

The 20-year-old singer performed an amazing rendition of her rising single “Crying In The Club,” which is currently #55 on the Billboard Hot 100.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello

Camila also had some fun taking part in a summer-themed segment where she sang lyrics to popular songs, submitted in the form of viewers’ tweets with the hashtag #SummerSongs, and read out loud by Jimmy himself.


Hashtags: #SummerSongs with Camila Cabello

Click inside to watch Camila Cabello’s performance of “Crying In The Club”…


Camila Cabello – ‘Crying in the Club’
Credit: Andrew Lipovsky; Photos: NBC
