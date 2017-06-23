Cara Delevingne Wears Her Support for Pride Month

Cara Delevingne is using her style to speak out for Pride Month!

The 24-year-old model stepped out for the Levi’s Tailor Shop party to celebrate the beginning of festival season on Thursday (June 22) at The Pig in Bath, England.

Cara wore denim pants along with a denim jacket that had fun patches on the back, including ones that said, “Dance,” “Wow!” and “Bam!” Others featured pizza slices, lips with a tongue sticking out, a record player, peace sign, and stars.

The front of the jacket featured a rainbow-colored flag pin in support of Pride Month. (Cara has previously opened up about her bisexuality.)

She completed her look with a t-shirt, colorful zip-up hoodie, round shades, and silver statement jewelry.

Check out the rainbow pin below…