Carly Rae Jepsen Debuts 'Cut to the Feeling' Lyric Video - Watch Here!

Carly Rae Jepsen is all smiles as she hits the red carpet at the Flag Shop 10th Anniversary Party held at the Royal Garden Cafe Aoyama on Thursday (June 22) in Tokyo, Japan.

The 31-year-old singer was joined at the event by comedian Yoko Fuchigami. “I finally met Yoko Fuchigami!,” Carly captioned with her Instagram post. “She gave me lots of fashion tips. 😂 #flagshop10th @shueisha_flagshop #yokofuchigami #ad”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly is currently pimping out her latest song “Cut To The Feeling,” which is featured in the upcoming animated film Leap, where she also voices the Odette character – Check out the official lyric video below!

Toy Armada and DJ GRIND, who are openly gay Billboard #1 remixers, just released an official remix for “Cut To The Feeling” to being serviced in time for NYC, SF, Toronto and Madrid World PRIDE festivals – Listen here.



Carly Rae Jepsen – Cut To The Feeling (Lyric Video)