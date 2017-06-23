Top Stories
Halsey Calls Iggy Azalea a 'F--king Moron' in New Interview

Halsey Calls Iggy Azalea a 'F--king Moron' in New Interview

Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Bella Thorne &amp; Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Bella Thorne & Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Fri, 23 June 2017 at 1:29 pm

Carly Rae Jepsen Debuts 'Cut to the Feeling' Lyric Video - Watch Here!

Carly Rae Jepsen Debuts 'Cut to the Feeling' Lyric Video - Watch Here!

Carly Rae Jepsen is all smiles as she hits the red carpet at the Flag Shop 10th Anniversary Party held at the Royal Garden Cafe Aoyama on Thursday (June 22) in Tokyo, Japan.

The 31-year-old singer was joined at the event by comedian Yoko Fuchigami. “I finally met Yoko Fuchigami!,” Carly captioned with her Instagram post. “She gave me lots of fashion tips. 😂 #flagshop10th @shueisha_flagshop #yokofuchigami #ad”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly is currently pimping out her latest song “Cut To The Feeling,” which is featured in the upcoming animated film Leap, where she also voices the Odette character – Check out the official lyric video below!

Toy Armada and DJ GRIND, who are openly gay Billboard #1 remixers, just released an official remix for “Cut To The Feeling” to being serviced in time for NYC, SF, Toronto and Madrid World PRIDE festivals – Listen here.


Carly Rae Jepsen – Cut To The Feeling (Lyric Video)
Just Jared on Facebook
carly rae jepsen debuts cut to the feeling lyric video 01
carly rae jepsen debuts cut to the feeling lyric video 02
carly rae jepsen debuts cut to the feeling lyric video 03
carly rae jepsen debuts cut to the feeling lyric video 04
carly rae jepsen debuts cut to the feeling lyric video 05

Credit: Aflo / Startraksphoto.com; Photos: Instarimages.com
Posted to: Carly Rae Jepsen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bill Cosby will be hosting seminars on how to avoid sexual assault - TMZ
  • We're going to learn more about Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Courteney Cox is all natural now- TooFab
  • Ivanka Trump inspired this Oscar winning actress' latest role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Katy Perry just made music history - Just Jared Jr