Fri, 23 June 2017 at 5:03 pm

Chord Overstreet Debuts Music Video for 'Hold On (Remix)'

Chord Overstreet Debuts Music Video for 'Hold On (Remix)'

Chord Overstreet has debuted the music video for the Deepend remix version of his song “Hold On” and you can watch it here!

The song is featured on the 28-year-old former Glee star’s first EP, Tree House Tapes.

“I don’t really like to put stuff in a box as far as genre specific,” Chord told People about his music.

“For me I like telling stories,” he added. “I’m going to make it as fun as possible. I just want to be able to show my personality and let people get to know me.”


Chord Overstreet, Deepend – Hold On (Remix)

Click inside to watch a behind-the-scenes video…

Watch a behind-the-scenes video below!


Chord Overstreet – “Hold On (Remix)” Behind The Scenes
