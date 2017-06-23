David Beckham Is Headed to His First Music Festival With Son Brooklyn!

David Beckham is helping to unveil an affordable housing project as part of Glastonbury Festival!

The 42-year-old soccer star stepped out with his son Brooklyn to celebrate part of the project’s completion on Friday (June 23) on Maggie’s Farm in Glastonbury, England.

The new housing project was the efforts of Glastonbury Fest founder Michael Eavis.

The houses will be rented to local families including those working on Worthy Farm in the months leading up to Glastonbury Festival.

David is also headed to the festival, which kicked off that same day.

“Believe it or not, I’m 42-years old and it is my first festival and first time here,” David told The Telegraph.

He added, “I’m excited and slightly nervous because I don’t know what to expect apart from the great acts and people having fun.”