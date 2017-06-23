Top Stories
Halsey Calls Iggy Azalea a 'F--king Moron' in New Interview

Halsey Calls Iggy Azalea a 'F--king Moron' in New Interview

Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Bella Thorne &amp; Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Bella Thorne & Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Fri, 23 June 2017 at 5:59 pm

Derek Hough & Dogs Are All You Need for Your Friday Fix!

Derek Hough & Dogs Are All You Need for Your Friday Fix!

Derek Hough lays on the grass with a cute dog while enjoying his trip to Nantucket Island on Thursday (June 22) in Massachusetts.

The 32-year-old World of Dance judge got in some puppy playtime while celebrating the new Nutro. Feed Clean dry dog food recipes.

“I’ve always valued being active and eating clean and I’m excited that NUTRO is now offering clean dry dog food so that Romie and other dogs can eat clean and stay energized,” Derek captioned a photo on his Instagram page.

Derek is enjoying some time off after wrapping up his Move Beyond tour with sister Julianne Hough.

Just Jared on Facebook
derek hough dogs friday fix 01
derek hough dogs friday fix 02
derek hough dogs friday fix 03

Photos: Scott Eisen/Associated Press
Posted to: Derek Hough

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bill Cosby will be hosting seminars on how to avoid sexual assault - TMZ
  • We're going to learn more about Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Courteney Cox is all natural now- TooFab
  • Ivanka Trump inspired this Oscar winning actress' latest role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Katy Perry just made music history - Just Jared Jr