Derek Hough & Dogs Are All You Need for Your Friday Fix!

Derek Hough lays on the grass with a cute dog while enjoying his trip to Nantucket Island on Thursday (June 22) in Massachusetts.

The 32-year-old World of Dance judge got in some puppy playtime while celebrating the new Nutro. Feed Clean dry dog food recipes.

“I’ve always valued being active and eating clean and I’m excited that NUTRO is now offering clean dry dog food so that Romie and other dogs can eat clean and stay energized,” Derek captioned a photo on his Instagram page.

Derek is enjoying some time off after wrapping up his Move Beyond tour with sister Julianne Hough.