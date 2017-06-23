Top Stories
'The Gong Show' 2017 Host - Mike Myers is Tommy Maitland?!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Fri, 23 June 2017 at 12:05 am

DJ Khaled: 'Grateful' Album Download & Stream - Listen Now!

DJ Khaled‘s highly anticipated album is out now!

The 41-year-old DJ just dropped his new album Grateful – and it’s filled with hits!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of DJ Khaled

Last week, DJ Khaled dropped his latest single “Wild Thought” with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

DJ Khaled‘s 23-track album features tons of other collaborations with stars like Nicki Minaj, Chance the Rapper, Future, and tons more!

You can download DJ Khaled‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to Grateful below!
