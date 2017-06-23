DJ Khaled: 'Grateful' Album Download & Stream - Listen Now!

DJ Khaled‘s highly anticipated album is out now!

The 41-year-old DJ just dropped his new album Grateful – and it’s filled with hits!

Last week, DJ Khaled dropped his latest single “Wild Thought” with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

DJ Khaled‘s 23-track album features tons of other collaborations with stars like Nicki Minaj, Chance the Rapper, Future, and tons more!

You can download DJ Khaled‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to Grateful below!