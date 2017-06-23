Top Stories
Halsey Calls Iggy Azalea a 'F--king Moron' in New Interview

Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Bella Thorne &amp; Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Fri, 23 June 2017 at 3:09 pm

Dominic Cooper Wrestles James Corden in a Fan's Apartment!

Dominic Cooper Wrestles James Corden in a Fan's Apartment!

Dominic Cooper wraps his arm around James Corden‘s head while wrestling him during the funny “Mystery Pizza Box” segment on The Late Late Show!

The host was joined by Seth Rogen while delivering pizzas to random people’s homes. They got the choice of accepting the pizza they ordered or opening the mystery box and forfeiting the one they had ordered. Of course, every person opened the mystery box.

At one home, the mystery box was the chance to watch James and Dominic wrestle as they ate their pizza.

Another home got to do an Instagram party with the three guys where they took a ton of fun photos. See all of them at @DavidRhodes!

Dominic was a guest on The Late Late Show on Thursday night (June 22) alongside Transformers: The Last Knight‘s Laura Haddock.


Mystery Pizza Box w/ Seth Rogen & Dominic Cooper
