Dr. Luke & Kesha's Mom Release Joint Statement on Ending Tennessee Case

Kesha‘s mom Pebe Sebert has released a joint statement with Dr. Luke about why they are dismissing the Tennessee litigation between them.

Dr. Luke was suing Pebe for defamation and tortuous interference in Tennessee, claiming that she schemed with her daughter to smear his reputation by accusing him of rape.

Pebe filed a counter-suit with claims of intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress based on the abuse being alleged.

“Dr. Luke vigorously disputes and denies that he ever raped Kesha Sebert, and he is asserting claims of defamation in a New York court against Kesha Sebert for making statements to the contrary, which statements Dr. Luke adamantly maintains are false,” the new statement reads.

“Pebe admits she has no firsthand personal knowledge of the events occurring on the night of the alleged rape. Pebe was not present that night,” the statement continues. “At that time, Pebe was in Nashville, and Kesha was in Los Angeles. The dispute between Kesha and Dr. Luke about the events of that night is the subject of the New York case, and will be decided in that case. Accordingly, all parties believe it is appropriate to dismiss this Tennessee case and focus their attention on the New York case.”