Dua Lipa Has 'Craziest Moment' of Her Life at Glastonbury Festival 2017!

Dua Lipa shows off her midrift as she hits the stage on the John Peel Stage on day 2 of the 2017 Glastonbury Festival held at Worthy Farm on Friday (June 23) in Glastonbury, England.

The 21-year-old British singer performed her hit singles “Hotter Than Hell,” “Blow Your Mind (Mwah),” and “Be The One” from her self-titled debut album, which was released earlier this month.

“That was the craziest moment of my life,” Dua tweeted after her set. “Glastonbury I will remember this day until I die 🌹”

