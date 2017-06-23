Top Stories
Fri, 23 June 2017 at 2:43 pm

Dua Lipa Has 'Craziest Moment' of Her Life at Glastonbury Festival 2017!

Dua Lipa Has 'Craziest Moment' of Her Life at Glastonbury Festival 2017!

Dua Lipa shows off her midrift as she hits the stage on the John Peel Stage on day 2 of the 2017 Glastonbury Festival held at Worthy Farm on Friday (June 23) in Glastonbury, England.

The 21-year-old British singer performed her hit singles “Hotter Than Hell,” “Blow Your Mind (Mwah),” and “Be The One” from her self-titled debut album, which was released earlier this month.

“That was the craziest moment of my life,” Dua tweeted after her set. “Glastonbury I will remember this day until I die 🌹”

Credit: Ian Gavan; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dua Lipa, Music

