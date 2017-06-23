Dua Lipa Has 'Craziest Moment' of Her Life at Glastonbury Festival 2017!
Dua Lipa shows off her midrift as she hits the stage on the John Peel Stage on day 2 of the 2017 Glastonbury Festival held at Worthy Farm on Friday (June 23) in Glastonbury, England.
The 21-year-old British singer performed her hit singles “Hotter Than Hell,” “Blow Your Mind (Mwah),” and “Be The One” from her self-titled debut album, which was released earlier this month.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa
“That was the craziest moment of my life,” Dua tweeted after her set. “Glastonbury I will remember this day until I die 🌹”
🎤 👀 @DuaLipa you rocked! Thank you! #Glastonbury2017 @BBCGlasto 💋 ❤
👉 https://t.co/KXW6yuEZqU pic.twitter.com/wdAAualhIS
— BBC Music (@bbcmusic) June 23, 2017
10+ pictures inside of Dua Lipa on stage during the 2017 Glastonbury Festival…