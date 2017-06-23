Imagine Dragons: 'Evolve' Album - Stream, Download, & Listen!

Top Stories
Fri, 23 June 2017 at 12:53 am

Imagine Dragons‘ hot new album Evolve is out now, and you can listen to it right here.

The band – lead vocalist Dan Reynolds, lead guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist and keyboardist Ben McKee, and drummer Daniel Platzman – dropped the 11-track album on Friday (June 23).

Evolve marks Imagine Dragons‘ third studio album following 2015′s Smoke + Mirrors.

It features their already-released singles “Believer, “Thunder,” and “Whatever It Takes.”

Don’t miss the guys on their Evolve Tour, which begins on September 26 in Phoenix and ends on November 16 in Anaheim, Calif.

Listen to Evolve below! You can also download it on iTunes.
Photos: KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records
