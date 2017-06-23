J. K. Rowling Says There Are Actually Two Harry Potters

J. K. Rowling just dropped a new Harry Potter fact on fans, and it’s pretty cool.

In a post on her Pottermore website titled “The Potter Family,” the 51-year-old author revealed that there are actually two Harry Potters. (Yeah, just keep reading.)

More specifically, she said that the Harry we all know and love isn’t the first guy in his family to be named Harry Potter – his great-grandfather was.

Henry Potter, known to his friends as Harry, was the father of Fleamont Potter, whose son was James Potter, aka our Harry’s dad.

Henry/Harry “served on the Wizengamot from 1913 to 1921 … and publicly condemned then-Minister for Magic, Archer Evermonde, who had forbidden the magical community to help Muggles waging the First World War. His outspokenness on the behalf of the Muggle community was also a strong contributing factor in the family’s exclusion from the ‘Sacred Twenty-Eight,’” she wrote.

If you don’t know, the “Sacred Twenty-Eight” was a group of pure-blood wizarding families in the 1930s, while “Muggles” are non-magical folk.

It looks like Harry Potter II’s urge to stand up to authority and fight for equal rights runs in the family.