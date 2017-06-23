Top Stories
Halsey Calls Iggy Azalea a 'F--king Moron' in New Interview

Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Bella Thorne &amp; Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Jamie Dornan & Peter Dinklage in 'My Dinner with Herve' - First Look Photo Released!

Jamie Dornan & Peter Dinklage in 'My Dinner with Herve' - First Look Photo Released!

The first image from the upcoming HBO original movie My Dinner with Herve, starring Jamie Dornan and Peter Dinklage, has been released.

The movie is about the unlikely friendship that evolves over one wild night in LA between a struggling journalist Danny Tate (Dornan) and actor Hervé Villechaize (Dinklage), the world’s most famous gun-toting dwarf, resulting in life-changing consequences for both.

The photo that was released is set in 1993.

Sacha Gervasi, who directed the 2012 movie Hitchcock, is writing and directing the upcoming film. We can’t wait to see more!
jamie dornan peter dinklage my diner with herve image

Photos: Steffan Hill / HBO
